'World-class' manager does want the Tottenham job, but Daniel Levy just isn't fussed - journalist











Mauricio Pochettino and Tottenham Hotspur could be getting back together, but the interest in this reunion sounds a bit one-sided.

Indeed, according to Jack Pitt-Brooke on the View From The Lane Podcast, Pochettino is actually keen to return to Spurs, but he did add that he’s more interested in Tottenham than Tottenham are interested in him.

Spurs are currently on the hunt for a new manager, and while Pochettino would be a good option, it sounds as though the club aren’t overly bothered about bringing the Argentine back to north London.

Poch wants Spurs more than Spurs want Poch

Pitt-Brooke shared what he knows about Pochettino.

“Have you got any updates on the search for the manager and what is stopping Pochettino? Is it Levy not wanting him or is it Pochettino saying he doesn’t want to go back there?” Pitt-Brooke was asked.

“I think it’s more the former than the latter. I believe at the moment that Pochettino would like to go back to Tottenham more than Tottenham would like to have him back. That’s the impression I get. There has been no direct contact from Tottenham to Pochettino about the job, that isn’t to say he’s not under consideration and as circumstances change in the summer, but the problem is that Spurs don’t have the luxury of time,” Pitt-Brooke said.

Fresh approach

This may be the best approach to take for Tottenham,

Yes, Pochettino is a ‘world class‘ manager, and he should be a candidate that is in the back of their minds, but if there’s a fresh way to go about things, they should prioritise that.

Look, all Spurs fans love Pochettino, but let’s not forget those final few months he had at Tottenham, things went horribly wrong for him and there’s no guarantee that he won’t just pick up where he left off.

The saying in football is ‘never go back’ and it sounds as though Daniel Levy is a firm believer in that moniker.

