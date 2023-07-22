‘World-class’ Liverpool ace believes ‘best option’ is to leave, he’s got three European clubs in mind

The latest news surrounding Liverpool suggests that midfielder Thiago Alcantara is considering whether to leave this summer transfer window.

According to Sport, the Liverpool player finds himself at a ‘crossroads’. The Spanish midfielder is currently looking for alternative clubs this summer.

The report goes on to claim that Thiago believes that a move away from Liverpool is his ‘best option’ to reignite his career. Apparently he has three European clubs in mind, Real Sociedad, Celta Vigo and Sevilla.

Sadly, the player struggled a lot since signing for Liverpool. This is not due to his quality but more due to the fact that he has kept on picking up injuries.

Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool star Thiago wants to leave

The “world-class” midfielder has been a top player over the years, especially at Bayern Munich, where he won many trophies.

He looked a great signing when he joined Liverpool in 2020 for a reported £20million, but injuries has sadly ruined his time in England.

Despite this, he will be remembered fondly and if he wants to leave then it would be best if he moved on this summer.

The move would actually benefit all parties. Thiago gets his wish, a club in La Liga gets a top player and hopefully if Thiago can avoid injuries then he can get back to his best.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The quality in the Premier League is getting better and better. More sides, like Newcastle, Aston Villa and Brighton are now starting to challenge the top.

Due to this, Liverpool need to strengthen and cannot afford to take risks with their squad by having an injury-prone player.

Thiago on his day is amazing but we have sadly not seen it enough whilst he has been at Anfield. It will be interesting to see whether Liverpool do allow him to leave this summer.