There were some absolutely brilliant players that were relegated last season.

The likes of Romeo Lavia, Harvey Barnes and James Ward-Prowse have all moved for big fees since going down last season, but perhaps the best player from this crop is James Maddison.

The England international has arguably been the best player in the Premier League so far this season, and speaking on The Square Ball Podcast, Leeds CEO, Angus Kinnear, has labelled the midfielder as a ‘world class’ talent.

Kinnear says that, unfortunately, Leeds didn’t have any world class players at the club last season, highlighting how Leicester and Southampton were in different situations with Maddison, Ward-Prowse and Tielemans being highlighted as world class talents.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Maddison world class

Kinnear labelled Maddison as a world class player.

“We struggled with the losses of Kalvin and Raphinha. When Sam Allardyce came in he said that he felt the club lacked any world class players. In the Premier League even the worst teams have one or two world class players whether that’s a Maddison, a Ward-Prowse or a Tielemans,” Kinnear said.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Proving it

To call Maddison world class last season would’ve been a bit of a stretch. After all, Leicester were relegated with a whimper, but, this season, he’s been showing his ability to a massive degree.

Maddison has been arguably the best player in England this term so far, and we can’t help but agree with the view that he is world class at this point.

Tottenham are very lucky to have Maddison, that’s for sure.