‘World class’: Kieran Trippier says midfielder he played with at Tottenham is absolutely unreal

The Ange Postecoglou era at Tottenham is shaping up to be absolutely brilliant, but, for now at least, the Mauricio Pochettino era is still seen as the golden age of Spurs’ recent history.

The Argentine may not have won any major silverware in north London, but he did make Spurs one of the best teams in Europe and had them on the brink of major success on numerous occasions.

Tottenham had so many talented players in that time with the likes of Harry Kane and Dele Alli being among the best in the Premier League.

Speaking on the Premier League’s YouTube channel, Kieran Trippier has been reminisicing about his time at Tottenham and he reserved some special praise for Christian Eriksen, describing the Dane as world class when speaking about his time with the midfielder at Tottenham.

Trippier hails Eriksen

The Newcastle defender spoke highly of his former teammate.

“You know, players like Christian, you know he’s a world class midfielder, he can create something out of nothing. What we have here is a real togetherness all over the pitch,” Trippier said.

What a team

It’s hard not to get a bit nostalgic when speaking about that Tottenham side.

Not only were Pochettino’s Spurs packed full of talented players, they also played a gorgeous brand of football.

Eriksen and Trippier were two of the very best creators in the Premier League around that time, while Dele Alli, Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son were ridiculously clinical.

This team was something special, and while they won’t go down in the history books as perennial winners, they will surely be remembered as one of the best teams to never win the Premier League over the years.

Eriksen was fantastic at Tottenham, and he will be remembered as a real fan favourite at Spurs for years to come.