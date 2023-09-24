‘World-class’: Jamie Redknapp says it’s almost been forgotten how good one Tottenham player actually is

Jamie Redknapp has suggested that it is almost forgotten how good Son Heung-min actually is after the Tottenham Hotspur forward scored twice against Arsenal in the North London derby.

Redknapp was speaking on Sky Sports (broadcast on 24/9; 16:15) after Ange Postecoglou’s side left the Emirates with a point after an exhilarating game.

Son Heung-min has continued his return to form with a brilliant display in front of goal. The Tottenham captain bagged his fourth and fifth goals of the Premier League season.

The first was a superbly taken finish into the bottom corner after some brilliant work from James Maddison. Meanwhile, he showed all of his composure after Maddison again set him up for Spurs’ second during the second-half.

Redknapp lauds Son after Tottenham draw with Arsenal

Of course, Son went into this season off the back of a really poor year by his standards. In fact, he is already halfway to matching his tally from the whole of last season in the Premier League.

And after his display against Arsenal, Redknapp suggested that Son is reminding everyone just how good he really is.

“We’ve almost forgotten how good Son is. He’s a really good wide-man, but he’s a world-class striker,” he told Sky Sports.

It says a lot about how good the Tottenham attackers have been that there is even a debate regarding whether they are now better without Harry Kane.

Obviously, Postecoglou would have never said no to having Kane in his side this season. But Tottenham have dealt with his departure in a flawless manner.

Maddison has proved to be an outstanding signing. Meanwhile, the likes of Manor Solomon, Brennan Johnson and Dejan Kulusevski have already shown glimpses of their quality.

But Son has made sure to step up in a big way, particularly since moving into a more central role in the last few weeks.