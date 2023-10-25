‘World class’: Jamie O’Hara says Tottenham have one of the best players in the world playing for them

When Tottenham sold Harry Kane this summer, nobody knew what Spurs were going to do.

The north London club spent years fearing and dreading the day that Kane left the club, and yet, somehow, they’re now a better team without him.

Indeed, it’s fair to say that Kane isn’t being missed at all in north London right now, and that’s largely down to the influence of Heung-Min Son in the attack.

The South Korean has pivoted into the central striker role at Tottenham with ease, and he’s been banging in the goals at a ridiculous rate.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Jamie O’Hara has been full of praise for Son, claiming that the 30-year-old is genuinely one of the best players in the world today.

Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Son one of the best

O’Hara was full of praise for the attacker.

“Son for me is one of the best players in the world. Let’s not get away from the fact he’s a world-class player. He’s got his confidence back, he has his belief back, and I actually think he’s brilliant as a number nine, 30 goals is a lot of goals to score, but why not? He’s on fire,” O’Hara said.

Son a Player of the Year contender

Son may well be one of the best players on the planet on current form.

He’s scoring goals at a solid rate for the first time in a while, and his all-round play has been utterly brilliant as well.

If he keeps this up, he could well be in the running for the Player of the Year award come the end of the season.

The scary thing is, while Son has been world-class this season, he may not even be Spurs’ best player this term as James Maddison has also being playing at a ridiculous level.

Tottenham are very lucky to have Son, that’s for sure.