‘World class’ Chelsea player willing to accept £20k-a-week less to force exit

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku is willing to take some drastic steps in order to force through a move away from the club this summer.

Lukaku is expected to remain out of favour with the Blues despite the arrival of Mauricio Pochettino. The Belgian has had a nightmare time of things since moving back to London. However, he did find a home back with Inter Milan last season and is keen to explore a return.

And according to Sky Sports News, Lukaku is so determined to move on this summer, that he’s willing to forgo a hefty chunk of wages to do so.

Photo by Isosport/MB Media/Getty Images

Sky reports that Lukaku is willing to accept £1m-a-year less in wages to force through a move. That amounts to around £20k-a-week for the Belgian.

Of course, given his mammoth wages, that £20k-a-week hit wouldn’t hurt the striker too much.

Lukaku has never ever settled at Chelsea. Despite being lauded by Thomas Tuchel as a ‘world class’ forward, he’s just never hit his best form in Blue.

Sky claims Inter are willing to pay around £35m for Lukaku. Of course, that would represent quite the loss for Chelsea, who forked out nearly £100m for him initially.

Time to sell

Romelu Lukaku needs to leave Chelsea, it’s as simple as that. It’s never going to work for the forward and a move to Inter or elsewhere is what’s needed.

For Chelsea, they’re just going to have to take the hit on this one. Lukaku, meanwhile, will need to accept that he’s not the force he was and his wages elsewhere will reflect that.

Ultimately, this is a transfer that has just never worked out for Chelsea or Lukaku. With that, the sooner something gets sorted for both parties, the better.