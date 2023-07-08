‘World class’ Chelsea player in talks with three clubs; will join Pulisic in leaving

Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku appears to have played his last game for the Blues and is now in talks over leaving the club.

Lukaku is anchoring for a return to Inter Milan, who are among the club said to be talking to Lukaku and Chelsea about doing a deal.

However, according to Sky Sports, Juventus have now put their name in the hat for Lukaku alongside Saudi Arabian side, Al-Hilal.

Photo by Isosport/MB Media/Getty Images

Sky Sports claims that Juventus and Lukaku have actually held talks about a transfer. It remains to be seen whether the Turin club have enough to trump both Inter and the Saudi league.

Lukaku’s exit would make it two players essentially confirmed as leaving this weekend. Christian Pulisic is also set to exit the club and move to Italy. A deal to go to AC Milan has reportedly been agreed.

The big Belgian striker has had a miserable time of things ever since signing for Chelsea for a second spell. Despite being lauded as ‘world class’ by Thomas Tuchel, Lukaku has just never fired.

In terms of Premier League flop signings for the money, Lukaku will likely go down as one of the biggest.

Get rid

Chelsea have shown this summer that they have no problem in moving players on and they now need to get their foot down on getting Lukaku shifted.

Something just isn’t right with the Belgian when it comes to being at Chelsea and a move is best for everyone.

Chelsea will save on huge wages, and with a bit of luck, get themselves a decent fee back.

Of course, they’ll be getting nowhere near the near £100m figure they paid. In fact, anything close to even half that money will be seen as a massive success.