‘World class’ Chelsea man was waiting for Tottenham to call him this summer

Tottenham face Chelsea on Monday in what will be an emotional game for Mauricio Pochettino.

Indeed, this represents the first time Pochettino will face off against Spurs in the Premier League since leaving the club back in 2019, and, in all honesty, it’s unclear how the Argentine is going to be received at the north London club.

There’s an underlying respect there between all parties, but, for some, Pochettino’s move to Chelsea was a sign of betrayal to Tottenham.

However, speaking on The Tottenham Way Podcast, Tom Allnutt has explained why Spurs fans shouldn’t necessarily be so hostile towards their former gaffer as he was actually hoping to rejoin Tottenham in the summer, but, for some reason, the call never came.

Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Pochettino expected to join Spurs

Allnutt shared what he knows about the ‘world class’ manager.

“This was Tottenham turning down Pochettino not the other way around. Pochettino was very open to Spurs making an offer in the summer, he was expecting the call and he never got it. I don’t know what else he’s expected to do,” Allnutt said.

No ill will

This shows why Tottenham fans shouldn’t even be thinking about booing Pochettino on Monday.

The manager clearly still has a soft spot for Tottenham, and it sounds like he would’ve come back if given the chance, but, the offer never came.

You can’t blame Pochettino for taking another job when the role he truly wanted never came around for him.

Yes, joining one of Spurs’ rivals isn’t the best of looks, but at the end of the day, Pochettino is the one who has been wronged by Tottenham here, not the other way around.

There should be no ill will between the fans and the Chelsea boss ahead of this game.