‘World-class’: Charlie Adam says £75m Liverpool player is still up there with the best on the planet

Liverpool haven’t been at their very best over the past 12 months.

They finished 5th in the Premier League last season, and while they’ve started this term brilliantly, they’re still dropping the odd point here or there.

As you can imagine, this drop in form has led to many questioning the Reds and some of their key players, and one man who has come in for a lot of criticism is Virgil van Dijk.

However, speaking on Liverpool’s YouTube channel, Charlie Adam has stated that Van Dijk is still a world-class defender when discussing Jarrell Quansah’s route to the first-team.

Photo by Severin Aichbauer/SEPA.Media /Getty Images

Van Dijk still world class

Adam labelled the £75m man as world class.

“Ultimately you need to try and learn and get experience. He needs to force his way in to be a regular starter down the line and that’s very difficult at a club like this when you have a world-class centre-back with Virgil van Dijk there,” Adam said.

Photo by Robert Smith/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Still incredible

Van Dijk may not be the player he once was, but that doesn’t means he’s not still one of the very best around.

Yes, he has gone backwards, but one step back from being arguably the best centre-back ever is still being one of the best centre-backs on the planet.

Unfortunately, as Adam says, that makes Quansah’s task of breaking into the first-team that much more difficult, but, at the same time, we’re sure the youngster is very appreciative of the fact he has a role model like Van Dijk to learn from and work alongside as he matures and finds his feet in senior football.