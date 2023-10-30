‘Working really hard’: Arsenal coach says 19-year-old has been doing extra training sessions

Arsenal teenager Bradley Ibrahim has been one of a number of players making waves just underneath the first-team this season.

Ibrahim has been called into first-team training on more than one occasion and is clearly someone on the radar of Mikel Arteta at the moment.

Picked out among four ‘special’ youngsters coming through at Arsenal by Jack Wilshere, Ibrahim was once again involved in good things for the Gunners 21s this weekend.

And speaking about Ibrahim, his under-21 coach Mehmet Ali has lauded his effort in training.

Bradley Ibrahim putting in extra training for Arsenal

Speaking to the club’s official website, Ali had high praise for Ibrahim. And in the his comments, the Gunners coach referenced the teenager’s attitude in training.

“He’s been working really hard in training doing extras and we’re really pleased with him. He did get booked, which was disappointing, and then we took him off at half-time, but overall, for him to get a goal and two assists, contributing from an attacking point of view as well as the great work he does defensively, we were really pleased with him,” Ali said.

Ibrahim will hope to keep pushing this season for the Gunners and eventually get some minutes.

If not, then a loan spell could follow next season to get him used to first-team football.

One of many emerging at London Colney

Arsenal are doing really well in recent years when it comes to bring along young players. Mikel Arteta seems like a good manager to help that as well.

We’ve seen the likes of Saka and Martinelli really come on and improve, while Eddie Nketiah has been a slow burner but is now producing the goods.

Arsenal will be loving seeing the academy producing players like Bradley Ibrahim. Yes, the 21s is a different game to the actual first-team.

But at the moment, it seems he’s making excellent progress and is one to watch in the future.