Arsenal’s opening bid for David Raya is expected to be rejected, but this deal is very much alive.

According to David Ornstein, Arsenal and Brentford really aren’t far off coming to a compromise on this deal, and apparently all parties want this move to go ahead now.

It sounds as though Arsenal aren’t far away from making this move happen, and we wouldn’t be surprised to see some positive movement on this front very soon.

Raya himself has reportedly agreed personal terms with the Gunners, and Brentford also want the Spaniard sold to Arsenal.

It sounds as though Arsenal may soon have a new goalkeeper on their books.

Raya’s arrival will be very interesting in terms of Arsenal’s squad composition.

Aaron Ramsdale is currently the Gunners’ undisputed number one, but his position could come under serious threat if the Spaniard comes in.

There’s a real argument to make that Raya is better than Ramsdale, but there are so many intangibles attached to being a goalkeeper that this is a risk.

Ramsdale knows his back four like the back of his hand at this point, he’s incredibly settled and confident in this team, and he’s a dressing room leader.

If Ramsdale is replaced as Arsenal’s number one, they could lose a lot of what makes the England international such an integral part of the side.

However, the best managers in the world have to ruthless at times, and if Mikel Arteta genuinely believes that Raya is an upgrade on what Arsenal already have, then he’s right to get this deal done, even if it means Ramsdale is sacrificed as a result.

This deal is very much alive, so keep an eye on any further developments here.