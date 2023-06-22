This is the last thing Arsenal wanted to happen.

Arsenal have been working on a deal to sign Declan Rice for weeks and weeks, but they were always warned that the lurking shadow of Manchester City could scupper the deal.

City have been tentatively linked for quite some time now, but it appears as though they are now about to get serious in this pursuit.

Indeed, according to Gianluca Di Marzio, City are now strongly entering the race for Rice and are preparing a bid for the midfielder.

Di Marzio is a trusted source, so there is some serious weight behind this report.

Indeed, the Italian journalist has been the first to a number of big transfer stories in the past. Perhaps most notably for Arsenal, he was the first person to break the story of Jakub Kiwior signing in January – seemingly from out of nowhere.

Put it this way, Di Marzio doesn’t report things unless he’s fairly sure they are true, and it looks as though City may now genuinely be in for Rice.

The Premier League champions’ interest leaves Rice in a very strange situation – he has to make a massive choice.

Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

On one hand, he can decide to join the treble-winning champions of Europe, work with one of the greatest managers ever and win countless trophies.

On the other hand, he can join a very talented young Arsenal team, join up with some of his best friends in football and stay close to his family in London.

This is a real tough call for Rice to make, but, ultimately, it may come down to who will cough up the cash to West Ham as the Hammers have already rejected two bids for Rice from Arsenal.

This could be one of the transfer sagas of the summer, and City’s involvement here is undoubtedly bad news for Arsenal.