‘Working his socks off’: Gary O’Neil says Wolves have a player with ‘extreme strengths’ who’ll shine v Luton

Wolves are struggling for form at the moment and Gary O’Neil spoke about the impact he believes Sasa Kalajdzic will have this weekend.

It is a big game for Wolves this weekend as they face Luton. Arguably both desperately need points from this game to get themselves some important points in the relegation battle.

The attackers at Wolves will need to start scoring goals consistently the help the club this season and Sasa Kalajdzic will have some pressure on him.

Gary O’Neil has been speaking about the attacker ahead of the game and it looks like it could be a big one for the player.

Gary O’Neil on Sasa Kalajdzic

With Wolves only on three points so far this season, the pressure could easily turn on them if they don’t perform well this weekend.

Speaking in his press conference yesterday ahead of the huge match, O’Neil spoke about Kalajdzic. He said: “Sasa is an interesting one. He is training hard and working hard. I think we have maybe not seen enough from him yet to feel like he would be leading the line for 90 minutes.

“But commitment wise he is working his socks off, wants to improve and wants to commit to the group so yes, he will have an impact tomorrow I am sure. He obviously has extreme strengths in certain areas that we can utilise.”

This is no doubt high praise for the forward. No matter whether he starts or not in the match it definitely looks like the manager has a plan for him.

So far this season, the 26 year-old is yet to start in the Premier League. He has scored one goal, and it was a crucial one in Wolves’ 1-0 win against Everton.

If he does feature against Luton, then he definitely needs to score a goal to make sure he meets expectations.