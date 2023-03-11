‘Won’t see him’: Jenas says Tottenham player may be never be picked by Antonio Conte again











Speaking to BT Sport, Jermaine Jenas has been speaking about Richarlison after his rant about life at Tottenham this week.

The Brazilian pulled no punches in a fiery interview after Spurs’ Champions League exit this week, and it’s fair to say that his comments have proven to be controversial.

In fact, Richarlison’s comments have been seen as so fiery that Jenas thinks there’s a chance he won’t actually play for Tottenham again as long as Antonio Conte is the club’s manager.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Richarlison won’t play again

Jenas gave his verdict on the Brazilian’s comments.

“Well, there we go, he’s a player who has come out and spoken openly and honestly, and we arguably won’t see him again while Conte is there,” Jenas said.

“It is fiery. I have to say that I don’t think Richarlison has pulled up any trees since arriving at Spurs. I think even when he’s been given opportunities he hasn’t really shone in the way I’d like to see him shine. I would have liked to have seen him go in for 10 games and get a run to adapt to the team slightly.”

Not done himself any favours

It’s hard to imagine that Conte won’t pick Richarlison again based on what he said. After all, he was quite level-headed about it in his press conference, but the Brazilian certainly hasn’t put himself in the Italian’s good books.

Indeed, while Richarlison may not have ended his Tottenham career with this interview, he’s not done his chances of becoming a first-team star any good.

Emotions were riding high in the week, and it’s understandable why Richarlison is frustrated, but we’d recommend against any fringe player making comments like this when he wants to get into the team.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Show all