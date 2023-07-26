West Ham have made their opening bid for Conor Gallagher this summer, but, as things stand, this is a deal that isn’t viable.

Indeed, according to Toby Cudworth, speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast, Gallagher is not a player Chelsea are willing to lose at this moment in time.

The Blues have something of a lack of depth in the midfield at the moment, and according to Cudworth, the west London club aren’t willing to sell Gallagher unless they sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton this summer due to their severe lack of depth in midfield.

Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Gallagher won’t be sold

Cudworth shared what he knows about the ‘special‘ midfielder.

“He’s considering his options, Tottenham have shown interest in him this summer, Brighton have held talks but aren’t keen on the valuation Chelsea have placed on him. That’s a situation that could change, but you anticipate Chelsea won’t let him go, and Pochettino is open to working with him, unless Caicedo comes in because Chelsea would be extremely light in midfield,” Cudworth said.

Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Caicedo deal difficult

Unfortunately for West Ham, it’s going to be very difficult for Chelsea to sign Moises Caicedo this summer, and, in turn, it will be tough for the Hammers to sign Gallagher.

Brighton are reportedly holding firm on their £100m valuation of Caicedo, and, in all honesty, it’s hard to see how this impasse in talks is sorted.

Of course, Caicedo isn’t the only player Chelsea can go and sign now, but, as we’ve seen, there aren’t tons and tons of midfielders on the market that are on Chelsea’s level.

Gallagher may actually be the best option for Chelsea, and it wouldn’t surprise us one bit if he ended up staying at Stamford Bridge this season.