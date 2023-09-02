‘Wonderful’: BBC pundit blown away by what Tottenham player did v Burnley today

Tottenham put in another good performance at Burnley today to continue their excellent start to life under Ange Postecoglou.

Spurs cruised past the hapless Clarets as their attacking players simply overawed Vincent Kompany’s side.

Heung-Min Son was the star of the show as he rattled in a hat-trick. But once again, James Maddison was a standout player as well.

Pundit lauds ‘wonderful’ James Maddison moment v Burnley

For Maddison, it’s been the perfect start to life as a Tottenham player. He has settled right into proceedings and looks a threat whenever he is involved.

Today was another example of his class and after he scored a lovely goal to make it 3-1 at Turf Moor, the BBC’s Chris Sutton was quick to praise the quality of the finish.

“Talking about shooting yourself in the foot Burnley, you cannot leave a player of James Maddison quality and class 20-yards out with a free shot at goal,” Sutton said.

“There was going to be one outcome, it is a wonderful finish.”

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Maddison is effectively playing himself into the England side as it stands an is already looking like one of the signings of the summer.

Top four contenders

Tottenham fans will be loving what they are seeing at the moment. Yes, Burnley made it a bit easy at times for them with some woeful play.

But overall, Spurs are looking like a real team now under Postecoglou and Maddison is making a huge difference.

As signings go this summer, Maddison is looking one of the best anyone has made and as of now, Spurs are proper contenders to make the top four.

The good news for Tottenham fans as well is that they will surely only improve further. ‘Big Ange’ definitely has something going with this squad and right now, they look unstoppable.