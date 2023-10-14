‘Won hands down’: £36m Liverpool player gets 7/10 for international display

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate featured for France in their latest Euro 2024 qualifier, which sealed their passage to the finals.

The £36million Reds star was on the winning side as the 2018 World Cup champions won 2-1 in the Netherlands.

Although Konate and his defence lost their clean sheet late on, they still did enough to get the better of their fellow high-profile opponents.

Photo by Rico Brouwer/Soccrates/Getty Images

Several French media outlets liked what they saw from the Liverpool ace and praised him in their post-match ratings.

For instance, Footmercato gave Konate a 7 out of 10 for his efforts on the night.

“Hampered by a muscle injury at the start of the season, the pillar of Liverpool’s defense is indeed back,” they wrote.

“In the central hinge, the 24-year-old Frenchman generally held his position very well.

MORE LIVERPOOL STORIES

“Serious defensively and helped by the opponent’s lack of bite, he stood out with some valuable interceptions.

“Solid match, nothing more, nothing less.”

‘Strong duel’

Meanwhile, Eurosport went with a 6 out of 10 for the Liverpool man.

“He fought a strong duel with Wout Weghorst at the start of the match, which he won hands down,” they wrote.

“For his return to the selection, he always displays the same serenity in the duels, as if nothing could happen to him.

“Even if he is trapped by the last pass on the Batavian goal and he could have been trapped behind his back by Bergwijn (90th).”

As per Sofascore, Konate registered two clearances, two interceptions and one tackle. He also won three aerial duels and one ground duel.

In terms of passing, the Anfield ace completed 68 of his 71 passes for an accuracy of 96 percent, and also delivered one key pass.

Photo by Rico Brouwer/Soccrates/Getty Images

All in all, a solid display from Konate en route to a 2-1 win against a difficult opponent, with Kylian Mbappe netting both of France’s goals.

The Liverpool star’s efforts helped Les Bleus seal a sixth win in the group to send them to Germany next summer.

Portugal and Belgium also sealed qualification to the tournament proper on Friday.