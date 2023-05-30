Wolves win the race for 'fast and skilful' attacking talent - Fabrizio Romano











Wolverhampton Wanderers are looking to build for the present and the future.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has now claimed that Wolves have sealed the signing of England youth international Emilio Ballard-Matthews.

Wolves managed to have a successful second half of the campaign following a poor start which saw them bottom of the Premier League.

There are no doubt some issues still at the club however. This is due to the fact that the future of Julen Lopetegui is reportedly in doubt due to the club having some FFP issues.

Despite this, there is some exciting news as Wolves have managed to pick up a great young prospect who many clubs wanted.

(Photo by Jack Thomas – WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

Wolves close to signing Emilio Ballard-Matthews

When it comes to young talent, all the clubs in the Premier League want to make sure they have some so that they can build for the future.

Fabrizio Romano provided the latest Wolves transfer news as he reported that they are close to signing Ballard-Matthews from Watford.

The journalist tweeted: “Understand Wolves have now won the race to sign Watford and England youth international Emilio Ballard-Matthews.

“Wolves have sealed the deal today — following interest from a number of Premier League clubs.”

The young England youth international, who described himself as a “fast, skilful” player, is clearly highly-rated.

He had many Premier League clubs reportedly wanting his signature so Wolves must be over the moon that they managed to sign him.

No doubt we will have to wait a while to see him unleash his potential on the big stage, but it looks like it will be worth the wait.

(Photo by Jack Thomas – WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)