Wolves transfer news: Romano claims Gomes deal is 'done and confirmed'











Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Joao Gomes to Wolverhampton Wanderers is “done and confirmed”.

The transfer insider took to Twitter with the update Wolves fans have been eager to hear.

“Joao Gomes only wanted Wolves… and he will become Wolves player, done and confirmed,” wrote Romano.

“OL tried to hijack the deal but Joao’s decision was crucial. Fee close to €17m to Flamengo, as per @venecasagrande.

“Contract will be valid until 2028.”

João Gomes only wanted Wolves… and he will become Wolves player, done and confirmed 🚨🟠🇧🇷 #WWFC



OL tried to hijack the deal but João’s decision was crucial. Fee close to €17m to Flamengo, as per @venecasagrande.



Contract will be valid until June 2028. pic.twitter.com/65aUWqNisE — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 26, 2023

‘Like Joshua Kimmich’

Finally, the deal is done (according to Romano).

According to The Telegraph, via the Birmingham Mail, Gomes will be travelling to the UK and take a medical with Wolves next week.

Lyon had tried to hijack the move for Gomes. Owner John Textor hoped to convince the player to pick them instead of Wolves.

Les Gones’ offer was said to be higher at €19million compared to Wolverhampton’s €17million. However, Gomes didn’t have his head turned.

Globo, via RMC Sport and Get French Football News, claimed that Gomes informed Textor of his preference to join Wolves in a meeting on Monday.

Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images

The Molineux fanbase can now expect a player who, according to Foot The Ball, is “undoubtedly the best defensive midfielder to come out of the (Brazilian) league after Fabinho and Casemiro.

“The 21-year-old has a high ceiling and is a perfect mix of attack and defence like Joshua Kimmich of Bayern Munich.

“The midfielder also is brilliant at covering lots of ground.”

Gomes is set to become the club’s sixth arrival this transfer window.

Julen Lopetegui has signed Mario Lemina, Pablo Sarabia, Daniel Bentley, Matheus Cunha and Craig Dawson already this month.