Wolves staff think Goncalo Guedes was never happy and settled at the club having been signed by Bruno Lage.

Lage brought the Portuguese forward to the club in deal worth a reported £27.5 million deal during the summer from Valencia.

But he has already been loaned to Benfica by Julen Lopetegui, after just one Premier League goal from 13 Wolves appearances, as per Transfermarkt.

The Athletic’s Steve Madeley has answered questions from fans and one of them was about Guedes and his situation.

Photo by Jack Thomas – WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images

He was asked why Guedes left on loan only half a season into his five-year contract, and whether there is any chance of him coming back to Molineux.

Madeley replied: “The feeling at Wolves is that Guedes was never happy at Wolves from day one and they wanted to move on for his own good — and for the good of the squad.

“It’s hard to see how that changes, with the preference next season to sell or loan him out again. That will depend on what offers come in.”

According to AS, Lopetegui wanted to keep Guedes, but the player wanted to go and the club decided a loan spell would be beneficial.

His old club Valencia expressed interest. As did Lopetegui’s old club Sevilla. Atletico Madrid were also keen, and Barcelona were also interested in signing him.

And the La Liga leaders looked set to get him before Benfica hijacked the deal, where he has scored twice already in Portugal.