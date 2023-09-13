Wolves one of 3 PL sides who now want to sign Portuguese player, he was linked to Arsenal last year

The latest reports suggest that Wolves are ready to compete with two other Premier league sides for a central midfielder who is available on a free transfer.

According to TEAMtalk, Wolves are interested in signing Xeka. Due to him being a free agent, the club are able to sign him as soon as they want.

The report also shares how fellow Premier League sides Crystal Palace and Everton are both interested in signing the player.

Xeka was playing for Ligue 1 side Lille, but his contract expired over the summer and a new deal was never agreed.

Photo credit should read SYLVAIN THOMAS/AFP via Getty Images

Wolves want to sign Xeka

It is no shock to see Wolves scouting the free agents market as they have not had the best start to the Premier League season.

They have won one game against Everton but have only got three points from four games so far this season and this will worry manager Gary O’Neil.

It looks like they could be involved in another relegation battle, so turning to a Portuguese midfielder with experience seems like a sensible option.

The 28 year-old has played 257 times over the course of his career and could provide the club with some defensive stability in front of the back-line.

Photo by SYLVAIN THOMAS/AFP via Getty Images

With other Premier League sides also interested in the player, it looks like we could have an interesting transfer battle happen. The player was linked to Arsenal in the summer of 2022.

Wolves will want to add some more numbers to their team but also need to identify some attackers to help them up front.