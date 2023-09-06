Wolves now unlikely to make move for ‘stunning’ 32-cap international attacker on a free transfer

Wolves have been linked to a free agent over the summer and new reports have shared whether they will make a move to sign the player.

The player who has been linked to Wolves is English attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard. The player has not been able to find a new club since the end of last season.

Lingard did not sign a new deal following his one-year contract expiring at Nottingham Forest and is now looking for a new club. Fellow Premier League side West Ham have also been linked.

Now, according to a report from The Birmingham Mail, Wolves are ‘unlikely’ to make a move for Lingard this summer. The player is still one who can be signed by clubs due to him being available on a free transfer.

Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Wolves will not be signing Jesse Lingard

The ‘stunning’ midfielder was unplayable when at his best in the Premier League but has struggled to find his form for a while now.

For the one season he was at Nottingham Forest, Lingard did not perform well and struggled to feature in the Premier League. He played 17 times in the Premier League but did not register a single goal or assist.

With this in mind, and due to the player having a reported wage last season of £200,000-a-week, you can understand why Wolves are not tempted to make a move.

The attacking midfielder is also now 30 years-old, so arguably his best years are behind him even if he agreed to lower his wages.

Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images

If someone could get him back to his best then they would have a great player on their hands. This is proven by the fact that he has managed to make 32 appearances for England.

Due to the risk involved, Wolves have probably decided that it’s best for them to not make a move for Lingard despite him being available.