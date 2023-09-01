Wolves now interested in French under-21 midfielder – Sky Sports journalist

Wolves are in for a busy deadline day after losing Matheus Nunes to Manchester City and are now in talks with a number of players.

The Molineux outfit are working hard to sort business out before 11pm and are said to be looking to bring in a number of new faces.

One of those new faces is set to be Che Adams. The Southampton forward is set to sign on loan and add more firepower to the Wolves ranks.

And according to Sky Sports just now, Wolves are also in talks to sign French midfielder Jean-Ricner Bellegarde.

Talking live on Sky, Nick Powell has claimed that Wolves are now in talks with Strasbourg over a deal to bring Bellegarde to England.

“Just want to bring you some breaking news coming from Wolves this lunchtime. Strasbourg midfielder Jean-Ricner Bellegarde has emerged as a target for them on deadline day. The clubs are in talks over a deal for the former France under-21 international on deadline day,”

Bellegard would add instant depth to the midfield area for Wolves following the sale of Nunes.

The club have also got Tommy Doyle through the door from Manchester City and come the end of the day, could well be in a stronger position.