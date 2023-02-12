Wolves now eyeing move for 'spectacular' Barcelona winger











Wolves are eyeing a move for Abde Ezzalzouli, also known as Ez Abde, in the summer, with Barcelona now open to offers for the winger, according to a report from the Sunday Mirror (12/2; page 73).

The Premier League table is now looking a lot better from a Wolves perspective. Certainly, the appointment of Julen Lopetegui is proving to have been a masterstroke from the club.

Photo by Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

They are not completely out of the woods just yet. But given the situation they were in ahead of the World Cup, it is now extremely hard to imagine Wolves being in the mix to get relegated.

Wolves want Ezzalzouli

With that, their recruitment team can arguably turn one eye to their more ambitious summer targets. And one name on their radar, it seems, is Ezzalzouli.

Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

The 21-year-old is currently on loan from Barca at Osasuna. He has two assists in La Liga this term. But he is brilliant at carrying the ball forward. And he also works incredibly hard for the team.

The Sunday Mirror (12/2; page 73) reports that Barca had hoped to include the youngster in their first-team squad next season. However, their financial situation has meant that they are now open to offers.

Wolves are one of the sides interested in the Morocco international. Of course, Lopetegui will have been aware of the player from his time in Spain.

Wolves always tend to produce a few inspired deals in the transfer market, stretching back to when they brought Ruben Neves in as a Championship side.

So you would never write them off. And if Barcelona are open to letting him go, they surely have a brilliant chance.

Xavi has previously labelled him ‘spectacular‘. So it would certainly be a coup to bring Ezzalzouli to Molineux.