Wolves likely to make move for £15m ‘sharpshooter’ likened to Ronaldo – journalist

Wolverhampton Wanderers are “likely” to join the race to sign Che Adams this summer.

This is according to journalist Ryan Taylor, who told GiveMeSport he would be a “smart” signing for Wolves.

Julen Lopetegui’s charges are in need of new strikers in wake of Raul Jimenez and Diego Costa’s departures.

Photo by Jack Thomas – WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images

Alan Nixon, writing on his Patreon, recently claimed that Wolves are in with a shout of signing Adams.

As well as Wolves, Saints’ south coast rivals Bournemouth are apparently also in pursuit of the Southampton forward.

Adams joined Southampton to much fanfare back in 2019 for a reported £15million from Birmingham City.

The then 22-year-old boasted a solid scoring record of 38 goals and 13 assists from 123 outings at St Andrew’s.

However, Adams has struggled at the south coast club, registering just 31 goals and 15 assists from 145 outings.

He has one year left on his contract, so his club will have to sell this summer or risk losing him for nothing in 2024.

Taylor believes Wolves are one of several Premier League clubs eyeing Adams.

He also feels that, despite his modest goalscoring record, the 27-year-old has a lot more to give in terms of his game.

“Yeah, I think one of the strikers that Wolves are likely to enter the running for is Che Adams,” said Taylor.

“He’s attracted a lot of interest from the Premier League, certainly in the last 18 months.

“Nottingham Forest have looked at the player, Leeds looked at the player as well.

“Other clubs as well have been monitoring him including Everton.

“But I think that would be a smart signing as he is someone to build around.

“Although his goalscoring record has been quite disappointing, I think he’s an athlete, an attacker, he can hold the ball up, and he can go in behind.

“So I think that’d be a smart signing if they could get a deal struck with Southampton. Although Adams is probably likely to feature as part of Russell Martin’s plans as well.”

Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images

Our view

It’s a tricky one for Wolves. They are definitely in need of strikers, and according to Nixon, Saints value Adams at around £10million.

Adams earned rave reviews from his time at Birmingham, with former teammates likening the ‘sharpshooter to Ronaldo and Jermain Defoe (The Guardian).

However, his goalscoring record in the Premier League for Southampton hasn’t been particularly impressive.

Although his game is more than just out-and-out goalscoring, the fact of the matter is, goals are crucial.

We’ll see what happens in the coming weeks. Wolves certainly have some thinking to do on this front.