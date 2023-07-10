Wolves in the mix to sign £140k-a-week Manchester United player – Report

Wolves are among the teams in the mix when it comes to signing Manchester United midfielder, Donny van de Beek.

Van de Beek is expected to move on from Old Trafford this summer after a stinking time at the club in the main.

The Dutchman has failed to ever get going for United and now, a host of clubs are looking to take him off their hands.

According to 90Min, Wolves are among the teams keen on signing Van de Beek. The likes of Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace are also mentioned, while a move abroad has not been ruled out.

Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Reportedly on a whopping £140k-a-week at Manchester United, Van de Beek may well need to accept a lower contract to get his career properly back on track.

Lauded for being a ‘really intelligent’ player during his spell with Everton, Van de Beek cost United more than £30m when he signed.

The Red Devils will be looking for some sort of return on that investment if they are to sell. However, given his form and injury problems in Manchester, clubs will be wary of overpaying.

A punt at best

Any Premier League club taking a look at Van de Beek must know they are taking a bit of a gamble really.

He’s just not worked out at United and there is a hell of a lot for him to prove at this level.

However, some clubs might just feel they can be the ones to get the best from the former Ajax ace. Yes, times have been hard, but there’s a reason United paid what they did initially.

Wolves might be a smart option for Van de Beek if he opts to stay in England. However, the fans would be sceptical and he’d need to hit the ground running to impress