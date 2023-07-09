Wolves have opened talks to sign ‘incredible’ 26-year-old in last few hours; he could replace Neves

Wolves have opened talks in the last few hours to see whether they can strike a deal to sign Arthur Melo on loan from Juventus this summer.

That is according to a report from Calciomercato, which suggests that Julen Lopetegui’s men have identified the Brazilian as a potential replacement for Ruben Neves.

Arthur Melo really did not have the best time during his first spell in the Premier League. He was a surprise loan signing for Liverpool right at the end of the previous summer transfer window.

Ultimately, the gamble did not pay off. Arthur barely featured for the Reds. And he actually spent the large majority of the season out with injury.

But it seems that he could make a swift return to England. Calciomercato reports that Jorge Mendes is working to bring Arthur to Molineux following Neves’ departure.

The report suggests that it will be a year-long loan spell. And talks have begun in the last few hours.

Meanwhile, the report adds that Crystal Palace could consider a move of their own.

Wolves fans would be forgiven for growing concerned about the season ahead. A number of previously-key players have already moved on, with Joao Moutinho and Nathan Collins also amongst those who have left.

Arthur obviously did not have the best year at Liverpool. But a loan move could be a decent piece of business – especially when you consider how much work needs to be done to the squad.

He has ‘incredible‘ talent. It says plenty that he has been on the books of Barcelona, Juventus and Liverpool already in his career.

So it may be a gamble worth taking for Wolves.