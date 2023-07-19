Wolves edging closer towards another ‘tremendous’ signing besides Doherty

It’s surely just a matter of time now before Wolverhampton Wanderers announce the return of Matt Doherty.

The Daily Mail has reported that the Molineux cult hero will be undergoing a medical with Wolves on Wednesday.

Wolves certainly don’t look like they’ve finished. One report suggests they could be closing in on another signing.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

According to Swiss outlet Blick, Molineux defensive target Nico Elvedi appears to have his heart set on Wolves.

The report claims Elvedi’s longtime girlfriend has been in Wolverhampton for the past few days.

After having a look at the city and surroundings, she reportedly ‘gave her okay’ to a potential transfer.

Elvedi himself had apparently been ‘convinced of a change’ from Borussia Monchengladbach this summer.

And the chance to work under Julen Lopetegui has reportedly proven ‘decisive’ for him.

The Spanish coach apparently views Elvedi as his dream solution to replace Nathan Collins.

According to Blick, negotiations are still underway, contrary to reports that suggested an agreement had been struck.

However, at Wolves there is a belief that ‘an agreement is foreseeable’ for Elvedi’s signing.

For what it’s worth, Gladbach apparently won’t stand in the player’s way.

Elvedi’s contract only runs until next summer and this is their last chance to get a fee for him.

‘He would suit a team like Wolves’

Wolves are quietly making some shrewd transfer business this summer as they look to kick on under Lopetegui.

Elvedi has been described by German football expert Chris Williams as a “tremendous” player and “great” defender.

“He is a very robust player and he will add a bit of quality to the back line,” he told talkSPORT, via the Birmingham Mail.

“I think he would be a tremendous fit for Wolves.

“He is going to a team that aren’t looking at challenging for the title, they are challenging to try to get in a European slot or win a domestic cup.

“I think he could definitely fit that.

Photo by Christian Verheyen/Borussia Moenchengladbach via Getty Images

“He is a confident player, he is great on the ball and is great in the air. I do think he would suit a team like Wolves.

“That one looks quite down the road and ‘Gladbach are always open to selling a player if they can flip it quickly.”

Reports have suggested Elvedi may cost less than £8million, which would certainly be a bargain for Wolves.