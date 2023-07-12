The latest news coming out of talkSPORT is suggesting that Wolves are bracing themselves for a bid for Portuguese star Jose Sa.

According to talkSPORT, Wolves believe fellow Premier League side Nottingham Forest will be putting in a bid for the goalkeeper this summer transfer window. Apparently, they are ‘anticipating an offer’.

Forest are desperate to sign a goalkeeper this summer and Wolves ace Sa is one of their top targets that they want to make a bid for.

The other goalkeeper they are apparently eyeing is Manchester United’s Dean Henderson. The Englishman was on loan at Forest last season but suffered a bad injury which cut his loan short.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Wolves expect Nottingham Forest to bid for Jose Sa

Jose Sa has been an ideal signing for Wolves ever since he replaced fellow Portuguese goalkeeper Rui Patricio in 2021.

The ‘amazing‘ goalkeeper has been a really good shot-stopper and he is also fairly decent on the ball. No doubt Wolves fans will want to keep him.

Since joining, Sa has kept 22 clean sheets in 73 appearances and also made a lot of saves on the way. Wolves have already lose key player Ruben Neves this summer and also Nathan Collins.

They finished 13th in the Premier League last season but were embroiled in a relegation battle for a lot of the campaign. This could easily happen again.

Photo by Jack Thomas – WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images

With Nottingham Forest also being a team battling for survival in the division, it seems like a big risk for Wolves to sell him to the club.

Sa is a good goalkeeper and would definitely improve the team. If Wolves were to expect a bid for the 30 year-old then they need to make sure it is a huge offer.

Wolves have got to improve the squad this summer and if they are going to lose more first-team players then they need to do it sooner rather than later so that they can prepare for the new season.