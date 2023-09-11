Declan Rice admits he’s a massive fan of £70m player Tottenham reportedly tried to sign

Arsenal’s Declan Rice has been full of praise for Eberechi Eze whilst away with England this week, a player Tottenham Hotspur wanted to sign.

Rice was asked to describe each of his England teammates with one word in a video on England’s TikTok.

Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

And when it came to Eberechi Eze, Rice called the Crystal Palace player a “wizard.”

Eze was of course linked with a £70m move to Tottenham before the window closed, something Rice will have surely noticed.

And judging by his praise, he’s probably thankful that Eze isn’t now his North London rival with a derby on the horizon.

On the other hand, Tottenham fans will surely now be hoping that their reported interest will spark a fresh move in January.

Eze has once again started the season in fine form and it’s no surprise that he’s now regularly making the England squad.

And Ange Postecoglou’s creative and exciting new Spurs side might just be the perfect project for the maestro.

Although, one would expect that a deal will be hard to pull off.

Rice is a huge fan of Tottenham linked Eze

Tottenham fans may have doubts over Crystal Palace’s willingness to lose Eze during the league season.

In a summer in which the club lost Wilfried Zaha, it would seem unlikely that they sanctioned the sale of another key attacker.

Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

At least until Michael Olise returns Eze has been the focal point of almost everything positive Palace have done moving forwards.

And the thought of Eze lining up in a Spurs eleven must be quite tantalising.

There’s no obvious spot for Eze in a Postecoglou Tottenham side right now, but much like Rice’s praise would suggest, Ange would find a way.

Eze would be the epitome of a positive problem for Spurs.

And whilst a January move is quite hypothetical, it could well be something that Tottenham will consider in a few months time.