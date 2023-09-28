‘Within the dressing room’: Journalist shares how Tottenham’s squad are really feeling under Ange now

For the first time in a long time, it seems like it’s a lot of fun to be a Tottenham fan.

Indeed, the Spurs fanbase are buzzing at the moment. Their team are unbeaten in the Premier League, they’re playing beautiful football and they have a manager who is genuinely one of the most likeable figures in football.

The fans are over the moon with how the Ange Postecoglou era is panning out, and, by the sounds of it, so are the players.

Indeed, according to Dan Kilpatrick, speaking on The Tottenham Way Podcast, the feeling within the Spurs dressing room is that the Tottenham players are just as excited as the fans are about this new era.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Spurs players buzzing

Kilpatrick shared what he’s heard about the dressing room vibe at Spurs.

“I don’t think it’s ever a bad thing, and it sort of reflects the fact that within the dressing room and within the camp they feel as excited as this project as the supporters do and that’s great because it helps fans to buy into it when the players are as enthused as they are,” Kilpatrick said.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Great to hear

This is so fantastic to hear after such a dour period under Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte.

Spurs have so many players that are joys to watch, but the life has been slowly but surely sucked out of them in recent years.

However, Postecogloy has re-injected the fun factor into this football club, and not only are players now playing with smiles on their faces, they’re also winning games.

This really does feel like the dawning of a new era at Tottenham, and long may it continue.