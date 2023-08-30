Arsenal have some of the most technically brilliant footballers in the Premier League on their books.

The likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard are a bag of tricks, but according to Oleksandr Zinchenko, there’s one player who is even more skilful than any of those three.

Indeed, speaking to Five, Zinchenko was asked to name who he thought was the most skilful player at Arsenal, and he said that Gabriel Jesus is actually the most tricky player the Gunners have.

Zinchenko says that Jesus’s upbringing as a beach footballer in Brazil has made him into one of the most skilful players around, claiming that he could do things at the age of four that Zinchenko couldn’t even do now.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Jesus the most skilful

Zinchenko gave his verdict on Jesus.

“Jesus, yeah, Martin, Bukayo, Martinelli, but if you want me to choose one it’s Jesus. He’s Brazilian he was born on the beach with the ball and when he was four he was doing things that I can’t even do now, so Gabi. With all my respect to the rest of the players you asked me for one,” Zinchenko said.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Beautiful to watch

The fact that you can even debate who the most skilful player at Arsenal is is a testament to how gorgeous a football team they are at the moment.

Zinchenko edges for Jesus, but you could make strong cases for Odegaard, Saka or Martinelli too.

When all four of these players work together in tandem, it is truly a joy to watch, and while Manchester City may be the Premier League’s best team, there may not be a team in the division more entertaining than the Gunners right now.

We’re lucky to see these players all working together in the same team.