‘Wish Arsenal’: Manager Tottenham now want once publicly rooted for Arsenal in a north London derby











Vincent Kompany is emerging as one of the top contenders for the Tottenham job and it is interesting to hear that the Belgian could manage Spurs.

Tottenham have been one of Kompany’s biggest rivals over the years during his time as a Manchester City player, and he’s had some real battles with the north London club over the years.

Interestingly, Kompany has had plenty to say about Tottenham in the past during his time as a player, and once upon a time he actually supported Arsenal during a north London derby.

Indeed, Kompany live-tweeted one of Spurs’ games against Arsenal back in the day, and he publicly stated that he was supporting Arsenal in the game due to the presence of Thomas Vermaelen in the team.

Not sure yet who will win this one but as Vermaelen is playing I will have to to wish Arsenal the best of luck. #SpursOrGunners — Vincent Kompany (@VincentKompany) February 26, 2012

This tweet could end up coming back to bite Kompany if he becomes the Tottenham manager, but, it shouldn’t be too big of a deal.

Indeed, we’ve seen this plenty of times in the past, and it’s never too much of a problem amongst the fanbase.

In fact, Spurs have even made jokes about these situations in the past, they used a tweet from Matt Doherty about being an Arsenal fan in the video announcing that he’d signed, so perhaps they could do similar with Kompany with this tweet if they want to.

Of course, it’s not as though Kompany was an Arsenal fan, he was just pulling for his international teammate at the time, and he was probably a big fan of Spurs during the period that Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen were ripping it up at centre-back for Spurs under Mauricio Pochettino.

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Show all