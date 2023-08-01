‘Willingness on all sides’: Club now happy to sell their ‘world class’ player to Arsenal

David Raya to Arsenal, somehow, looks like it could be on the cards this summer.

Indeed, the north London club are apparently very keen on the Spaniard, and according to Chris Wheatley, speaking on the National World YouTube channel there is a willingness on all sides to get this deal done.

Raya wants the move, Arsenal want the player, and crucially, Brentford are happy to sell to Arsenal.

Of course, you can question whether or not the ‘world class’ goalkeeper is a necessary addition to this Arsenal squad, but whether you like it or not, it does sound as though he could be headed to north London this summer.

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

All sides open to move

Wheatley shared what he knows about this Raya deal.

“It’s a bit of a left field one, but I think David Raya has been a long-term target of Mikel Arteta’s. He’s a player Arteta really does like and they have the common ground with the goalkeeper coach Inaki Cana who was actually at Brentford, he knows Raya well, and he’s a character and a leader at Brentford, and they value him highly,” Wheatley said.

“I do feel that it’s a case of having strength in depth, and I do feel it will be an interesting potential move, but they will have to negotiate that fee, and it will be a hefty fee to get Raya out of Brentford, but there is clearly willingness on all sides to get a deal done, and we have to see what happens now.”

Photo by Andrew Kearns – CameraSport via Getty Images

Could happen

There is a huge case to make that Arsenal don’t actually need to sign David Raya this summer, but, regardless of that point, it does sound as though this is a deal that could happen.

There are three key parties in any deal, the buying club, the player, and the selling club, and if they’re all reading from the same hymn sheet, this deal should be a goer.

Arsenal have come up with some very intriguing transfer plans in recent years, and signing Raya to compete with Aaron Ramsdale may well be one of the most interesting moves they’ve made.