William Saliba is one of the first names on Arsenal’s team sheet these days, but things weren’t always like this.

The talented Frenchman joined the Gunners as a teenager back in 2019. He was sent back on loan to Saint-Etienne, but many fans expected him to play for Arsenal the following season.

However, Mikel Arteta just didn’t believe he was ready. After keeping him away from the side for six months, Saliba joined Nice on loan in the second half of the 2020/21 campaign. He then spent the following season at Marseille.

William Saliba was always viewed as a magnificent talent. That made many wonder why Arsenal never gave him a chance in his first three years at the club, and that also gave rise to a ton of speculation about his future.

Some even believed Saliba will not come back to Arsenal after his successful spell on loan at Marseille, but the defender returned and has established himself as one of the best defenders in the Premier League.

Saliba has now had his say on his thoughts during that difficult period. Contrary to what many felt at the time, the Frenchman never thought about leaving – he says he always told himself that he wanted to play for Arsenal.

Speaking to Arsenal.com about his loan spells, Saliba said: “It helped me a lot because when you are a young player you have to play to improve, so that’s why I took the chance to improve, make mistakes and grow up as well. It was a good experience for me, and I came back better.

“I didn’t play one single game here so I always thought about that.

“I couldn’t leave this amazing club without playing so I always had it in my head to come back and play.”

TBR View:

Saliba would’ve had plenty of suitors if he wanted to leave Arsenal last summer, but the Frenchman decided to return to North London and fight for a place in the side.

That has worked out amazingly for all parties.

Saliba has been one of the best defenders in the Premier League this season. He’s still only 21, but his performances in his first-ever season in English football have been better than most other experienced centre-halves in the country.

Arsenal now have to tie Saliba down to a new contract. His comments definitely suggest that he wants to stay at the club, which is excellent news for fans.

