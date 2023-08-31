William Saliba and Declan Rice react after Arsenal star Eddie Nketiah gets England call-up

Arsenal star Eddie Nketiah has been called up to the England squad for the first time in his career, and the likes of William Saliba and Declan Rice are delighted for him.

The Englishman has been integral for Arsenal so far this season. He has been fantastic, and his brilliant performances have now been rewarded by Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate.

Arsenal star Eddie Nketiah is England’s record goalscorer at U21 level.

The Hale End graduate was always prolific at youth level, and his performances for the senior side since the start of last season have been very good as well.

This season, Nketiah has been brilliant. He changed the game by coming off the bench against Manchester City in the Community Shield, scored against Nottingham Forest and Fulham, and won the match-winning penalty against Crystal Palace.

He has been in incredible form, and he fully deserves his England call-up along with his Arsenal pals Bukayo Saka, Aaron Ramsdale and Declan Rice.

Nketiah took to Instagram to celebrate his big day, and many of his mates wished him well.

William Saliba wrote: “100% deserved”

Declan Rice added: “Top!!”

TBR View:

Nketiah completely deserves his England call-up, but Mikel Arteta has a big decision to make now.

Arsenal take on Manchester United in a huge game on Sunday, and the Gunners will want to bounce back after a disappointing draw against Fulham last time out.

Nketiah deserves a start following his performance off the bench against the Cottagers, but with Gabriel Jesus now back to full fitness, there is a chance he may be benched again.

It will be interesting to see what Arteta will do, but we think Nketiah should get the nod.