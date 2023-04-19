Will Still would be hugely risky appointment for Tottenham - opinion











Reims manager Will Still is the latest to become a managerial candidate for Tottenham Hotspur and it could be a huge risk if he was appointed.

Still is a new candidate shortlisted by Spurs and sporting director Fabio Paratici reportedly had a meeting with the Reims manager to see whether he would be a good fit, per Sportitalia.

The Belgian was assistant manager of Ligue 1 Reims until October 2022. He then became the manager of the club and has been excelling with them ever since.

He is no doubt enjoying his time at the French club, but it would be very hard to say no to a big job like Tottenham Hotspur should they offer him the role.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Will Still could be a very risky appointment for Tottenham

There is so much to be impressed about with Will Still. In the 24 matches he has managed, the club have only lost three times. They also went 14 matches undefeated.

Despite this, there should definitely be some worries about giving him the managerial job at Spurs. His current role is the first time he has managed a club in one of Europe’s top five divisions. He has also only managed 23 other games in his career away from Reims.

He has been involved in the professional football world since 2012, and has been in various roles. His inexperience as a manager however could mean the Spurs job is too much for him to handle.

The recent managers in charge of Spurs have been Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho. These are two very experienced managers with a history of winning trophies. Yet when they got to Spurs they failed to lift a trophy. This, combined with a fan base who want to see some success at the club, emphasises how big a task it is. Still perhaps needs some more experience before taking on such a role.

This possible appointment could be a huge risk for Spurs.

Photo by Jack Thomas – WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images

Show all