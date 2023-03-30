Will Still tells Arsenal's Folarin Balogun to 'stop lying to the world'











Arsenal loanee Folarin Balogun is on fire in Ligue 1 and he shares a great relationship with his manager at Stade Reims, Will Still.

The 21-year-old joined the French side last summer on a season-long loan deal. Many Arsenal fans believed he’d have a good spell there, but nobody would’ve expected him to become one of the best players in the division.

Balogun’s success at Reims is down to his incredible quality, but Still deserves a lot of credit too for the way he has helped him develop.

Will Still tells Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun to ‘stop lying to the world’

Will Still and Folarin Balogun have a fantastic relationship.

Arsenal released a video not too long ago about Balogun’s life in France, and a clip from the training ground when the youngster was practising penalties would’ve made you laugh.

Still tries to get under Balogun’s skin by saying: “He can’t do it on a Sunday afternoon at Nice, but can he do it in Reims on a Saturday afternoon?”

Balogun buried his shot into the back of the net and walked away without even looking at his manager. That’s the kind of banter they share, and they seem to have taken it to social media now too.

The Arsenal loanee posted a picture of himself with a few of his teammates and wrote in the caption: “Back to work n back amongst the wins!”

Still replied: “You literally never win.. stop lying to the world.”

TBR View:

Still deserves a lot of praise for helping Balogun became one of the most-feared strikers in Ligue 1.

The 21-year-old Arsenal loanee has scored 17 goals in the league so far this season – more than Lionel Messi and Neymar and just two behind the other PSG superstar, Kylian Mbappe.

Balogun will return to Arsenal at the end of this season, and his future is up in the air. Arsenal have plenty of options up top already, which makes things difficult for the youngster.

It will be interesting to see what will happen with Balogun this summer. We’re sure multiple clubs would be interested in signing him if Arsenal put him up for sale.

