The size of Tottenham’s squad heading into the final day of the transfer window is a joke.

Spurs have been trying all summer long to clear the decks, but they’ve really struggled to find suitors for their wantaway stars.

Somehow, the likes of Tanguy Ndombele, Hugo Lloris and Japhet Tanganga are all still at the club, while Eric Dier is also still in the squad.

One player who looked as though they could be leaving earlier in the window was Davinson Sanchez, but now, it looks as though the Colombian could well be staying.

Indeed, speaking to Sky Sports, Michael Bridge has claimed that Sanchez will now probably stay at Spurs after finding himself being utilised by Ange Postecoglou at the start of this season.

Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Sanchez likely to stay

Bridge shared what he knows about the £42m defender.

“The squad is bloated, around 34 first-team players, Spurs need to sell. Hugo Lloris, no future there for Lloris, they will listen to offers for Japhet Tanganga, Eric Dier is available. Davinson Sanchez, we understand he will probably stay now. He has featured under Ange Postecoglou, he missed the penalty, but it is leaning towards that he will stay,” Bridge said.

Photo by Daniel Carson/Getty Images

Could be useful

Say what you will about Davinson Sanchez’s ability, but as a depth player for Tottenham he could still be of some use.

Yes, he’s been poor for the last 18 months or so, but at the same time, there’s a reason Spurs paid a club-record fee for the defender at one point.

He’s not good enough to be a starter, but Tottenham need depth, and Sanchez would certainly provide that.

Keeping Sanchez at Spurs may not be a bad move at all.