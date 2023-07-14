Joao Felix has been linked to Aston Villa over the past few days in what is a hugely ambitious move.

However, according to Dean Jones, this isn’t a transfer that is all that likely.

Indeed, speaking on the Ranks FC Ultras Podcast, Jones has shared a text he received about Felix while recording his show.

Sadly for Villa fans, the message Jones received wasn’t a positive one as he was told that Villa’s FFP limits and the financial demands of signing Felix make this deal very difficult.

Photo by Zed Jameson/MB Media/Getty Images

Felix not likely

Jones shared the text he received about the Atletico Madrid attacker.

“Yeah, I don’t want him to join Aston Villa. I’ve just text someone who will know the answer to this so I will be able to tell you very quickly whether or not this is a goer,” Jones said.

“Ok so like the gist that I’m getting back is that it makes sense in terms of their ambition and the team, but that is countered by the fact that Villa have to be a bit cautious with FFP and the financial demands of signing Joao Felix, so that makes me think that won’t happen.”

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Difficult

This was never going to be an easy deal for Villa to do.

Yes, the Midlands club are on the up and are trying to break into that top six this season, but Felix is a player who was once signed for in excess of £100m and is on huge wages over in Madrid.

As always, you can never say never in football, but with Moussa Diaby emerging as a primary target and the likes of Pau Torres already through the door, perhaps Villa’s budget won’t stretch to signing Felix.

Sadly, this may be a deal that doesn’t even get out of the starting blocks.