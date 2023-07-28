Leeds United now on verge of making ‘great’ signing – journalist

Leeds United appear to have all-but sealed the signing of Karl Darlow, according to reports.

Ben Jacobs has told GiveMeSport that Darlow should be joining the Whites “imminently”.

New Leeds boss Daniel Farke has been looking to bolster his team’s goalkeeping ranks this summer.

Illan Meslier is Leeds’ only senior shot stopper after Joel Robles left the club following the end of his contract.

And with Meslier’s Elland Road future uncertain, Leeds are having to act to bring in reinforcements.

‘Highly likely’

The Whites were up against Bournemouth in pursuit of Darlow, but the Cherries turned their attentions elsewhere.

Jacobs reckons that the Whites felt they were always in the lead for the Newcastle man ahead of Bournemouth.

“I think Darlow will join Leeds imminently,” he said. “It was also confirmed in Atlanta by Eddie Howe that he expects it to be wrapped up in the coming days.

“It’s a great signing for Leeds. Obviously, Bournemouth were looking as well, but signed Andrei Radu instead.

“Leeds never really felt like that Darlow to Bournemouth deal was done. They kept pushing and they felt that Darlow wanted them.

“Now they are highly likely to get the 32-year-old over the course of the coming days. And adding a goalkeeper has been a big priority for Daniel Farke.”

Our view

Credit to Leeds for closing in on a move for Darlow, an absolutely ‘terrific‘ goalkeeper who could do with a change of scenery.

Darlow is a Premier League-level keeper, but he’s surplus to requirements at Newcastle. This has given Leeds the perfect opportunity to pounce.

The Whites very nearly stayed up last term and they’ll fancy their chances of doing well in the Championship this season.

Obviously it’s a very difficult league, but bringing in players of Darlow’s quality will increase their chances of an instant return.