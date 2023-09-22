‘Will have a big season’: Tim Sherwood says Tottenham have an attacker who’s better than Gabriel Martinelli

Tottenham face Arsenal this weekend in what is likely to be a blockbuster clash.

Both teams head into this game undefeated in the Premier League, and, as in any north London derby, there could be goals in this one.

Indeed, Tottenham and Arsenal both have an incredible amount of attacking talent at their disposal here, and, in all honesty, it’s hard to choose between some of their attacking players.

Tim Sherwood was trying to put together a combined XI on the No Tippy Tappy Football Podcast, and he had quite the conundrum at left wing when having to choose between Gabriel Martinelli and Heung-Min Son.

Ultimately, Sherwood went for Son, stating that he believes the South Korean will have a big season for Spurs this time around.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Son over Martinelli

Sherwood debated this topic with Sam Allardyce.

“That’s where you put Son for me,” Allardyce said.

“We’re getting Son in there I think over Martinelli. With the way he has started the season with the goals he has scored. I think Son has to go in there over Martinelli. I think Martinelli is a very good player, very direct, different types of players, but I think Son will have a big season.”

Longevity

The talent gap between Son and Martinelli is very narrow at the moment, but, it has to be said, Son just about edges it due to his longevity.

Martinelli has been electric for the past 18 months, but, again, that is just a short period.

Son has been doing the business in the Premier League for almost a decade at this point, and while Martinelli had the better season last time around, we have to give Son the edge here.