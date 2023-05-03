‘Will go through’: David Ornstein names the exact date Leeds will be taken over if they stay up











Leeds United are set to be taken over this summer, and according to David Ornstein, 49ers Enterprises will buy the club on July 1st if the Whites stay up.

Speaking on NBC, Ornstein shared what he knows about the impending Leeds takeover, and he was able to give an exact date for when the Yorkshire club would be taken over. However, there is a catch.

Indeed, according to Ornstein, this takeover will go over on July 1st, but the takeover will not be happening if Leeds are relegated from the Premier League.

With the Whites barely keeping their heads above water, this takeover appears to be on the rocks.

Photo by Alex Dodd – CameraSport/Getty Images

Leeds takeover to happen on July 1st

Ornstein shared what he knows about Leeds.

“Leeds can’t afford to go down because if they stay up they will be subject to a full takeover from 49ers Enterprises that would see a lot of money injected into the club and work done to the stadium. This summer is critical, but that takeover will not go through if Leeds are not in the Premier League. If they are in the Premier League then it will go through on July 1st, so that’s why they’re bringing Allardyce in at great expense, because they can’t afford to go down,” Ornstein said.

So much at stake

These next four games may very well be the biggest four games in Leeds’ history.

Not only is the club’s Premier League status at risk, the entire ownership structure depends on the Whites’ fortunes in the coming weeks.

Sadly for Leeds, their games from now until the end of the season aren’t easy with matches against Newcastle, Manchester City and Tottenham still to come, but if any manager can pull off this level of upset in the coming weeks, it’s Allardyce.

Photo by Alex Dodd – CameraSport via Getty Images

