Liverpool made a number of eye-catching midfield signings this summer, but perhaps the most intriguing of the bunch was the signing of Wataru Endo from Stuttgart.

We’ll level with you, we knew next to nothing about Endo when he arrived at Liverpool, but it would appear that Jurgen Klopp is a fan of the player and thinks he can be a star for the Reds.

One man who doesn’t quite see things the same way is transfer journalist Dean Jones. Jones has stated that he has doubts over Endo’s ability, but, in the same breath, he’s heard from people in Germany that the Japan international is actually way better than he thinks, so perhaps he could yet be a gem for the Anfield outfit.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Endo has given glowing reviews

Jones shared what he’s heard about the £15m Liverpool man when speaking on the Ranks FC Podcast.

“They lost experience and midfield depth, and that left them vulnerable. They’ve tried to fix it late on with Gravenberch and Endo. If Endo is as good as Klopp hopes he is and as some people in Germany tell me his is, then my ranking will be wrong, that’s going to be proven, but I don’t know if he will be and I have to judge that,” Jones said.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Surprise package

In all honesty, there aren’t high expectations attached to Endo heading into this season, but maybe, just maybe he’ll be a surprise package for Liverpool.

As Jones says, people in Germany reckon that this is a very talented player, and we’ve seen these gems picked out by Jurgen Klopp time and time again over the years.

Endo may not be Liverpool’s Player of the Season, but he could well be an important player for the Reds this term.