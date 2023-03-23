‘Will be on the move’: £100m man is leaving this summer, you can’t rule out Newcastle signing him - journalist











Speaking on The Done Deal Show, Ben Jacobs has been discussing Declan Rice’s future amid all sorts of transfer rumours surrounding the midfielder.

Arsenal and Chelsea have been strongly linked with Rice for a number of months now, and according to Jacobs, the £100m man is leaving this summer.

Interestingly, the journalist did state that Newcastle United can’t be discounted in the race for Rice as they look to push for a place in the top four.

Can’t rule out Newcastle

Jacobs spoke about Rice

“Declan Rice will be on the move, West Ham have been resigned for quite some time to his departure. He said during the World Cup that he’s envious of his colleagues, especially the ones who are playing Champions League football and that all helps Arsenal and Chelsea, Manchester United have looked and Newcastle can’t be discounted,” Jacobs said.

Would be brilliant

Rice may want to play for one of English football’s more traditional giants, but he would be very wise to consider a move to Newcastle at this point.

He would fit into this team beautifully alongside Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton in the middle of the park. He could absolutely dominate possession in a team that looks to be so well-suited to playing to his strengths.

Of course, the allure of playing in the Champions League and winning trophies with a club like Arsenal is huge, but let’s be honest, it won’t be too long before Newcastle are also at that same level, especially if a player like Rice comes to St James’ Park.

It will be very intriguing to see what Newcastle do with their midfield this summer, and a move for Rice could be just what the doctor ordered on Tyneside.

