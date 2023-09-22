‘Will be a legend’: Tim Sherwood says Arsenal now have a player who’s miles better than Granit Xhaka

Declan Rice arrived at Arsenal as the biggest signing of their summer transfer window, and it’s fair to say that he hasn’t disappointed so far.

The midfielder has lived up to all expectations so far in the Arsenal midfield as he has dominated big games, and he’s even already scored a huge goal for the Gunners.

Rice has been brilliant for Arsenal so far, and according to Tim Sherwood, speaking on the No Tippy Tappy Football Podcast, the England international is already proving to be a massive upgrade on Granit Xhaka, claiming that he will be a legend by the time he leaves Arsenal.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Rice will be a legend

Sherwood spoke highly of the midfielder.

“He’s a massive upgrade on Xhaka who was there for Arsenal last season. It is a big improvement to the midfield and he has taken to it like a duck to water,” Sherwood said.

“Declan is one of the players who everyone loves, fans love him, teammates love him and ultimately the manager always loves him. He was a legend when he left Arsenal and he will be a legend when he leaves Arsenal.”

Photo by Jack Thomas – WWFC/Wolverhampton Wanderers FC via Getty Images

Upgrade on Xhaka?

We agree with Sherwood that Rice is looking better than Xhaka, but he hasn’t really replaced the Swiss star in this team.

Indeed, Rice has played more the Thomas Partey role so far this season, with Kai Havertz acting as the Xhaka replacement, and, in all honesty, Havertz hasn’t looked up to the task.

Perhaps moving Rice into that Xhaka role and playing Partey alongside him upon his return from injury could be the way forwards for Arsenal, but, as things stand, their midfield balance is looking a bit off compared to last season due to Havertz’s continued underperformance.