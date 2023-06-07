‘Will always deliver’: Pundit says £22m Tottenham player is someone Postecoglou can trust straight away











Tony Cascarino has claimed that there are two Tottenham players Ange Postecoglou can trust straight away – Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane.

The pundit was speaking on The Game Football Podcast.

Kane is, of course, Spurs’ main man and has been for a long time, while Son has been his trusted deputy for a number of years.

The £22m attacker hasn’t had his best season in a Tottenham shirt, but according to Cascarino, the attacker is someone Postecoglou can trust to deliver for him straight away.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Ange can trust Son

The pundit gave his verdict on the attacker.

“Their midfield, they’ve lost Bentancur. They don’t have one midfielder who can get on the ball and create chances, what they have is Son, and mainly Kane, who will always deliver, and after that you have a massive job on your hands,” Cascarino said.

Can he trust him?

Cascarino says that Postecoglou can trust Son straight away, but we can’t help but query that verdict.

Indeed, Antonio Conte would’ve thought the same at the beginning of this season and Son seriously let him down this term.

Was it just a blip? Or was it the beginning of a decline from Son who is now entering his 30s?

It’s hard to decipher it. Son is a fantastic player who has proven himself over such a long time, but at some point or another, age catches up with everyone, and this season it really has looked like Son is at that point.

Of course, we’ve seen players have off seasons before and come back better than ever the year after, so maybe Son will be back to his brilliant best next term.

Cascarino says Postecoglou can trust Son, but we can’t help but think he needs to be a bit cautious here.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

