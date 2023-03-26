Wilfried Gnonto sends two-word message to Mateo Joseph after scoring first England goals











Wilfried Gnonto has been very impressed with Leeds United teammate Mateo Joseph during the international break.

Joseph was called up to the England under-20 squad for the first international recognition of his career.

He posted on Instagram after scoring a brace against the United States in a 4-2 win yesterday.

It’s the latest step in a flourishing career for the young forward.

Mateo Joseph has posted some exceptional numbers for Leeds United’s under-21 side this season.

He’s scored 15 goals in 16 games in Premier League 2 this season, which has earned him his first-team debut.

Jesse Marsch provided the youngster with his Premier League debut just after his 19th birthday.

He’s since gone on to play in the FA Cup as well, but the striker clearly has a big future ahead of him.

Joseph and Wilfried Gnonto could line up together for Leeds for years to come, which would be a dream for their fans.

It’s also a boost for England that the Spanish-born forward has chosen to represent the Young Lions in this international break.

Gnonto impressed with Leeds youngster Joseph

After scoring his first goals for his country, Joseph said: “Amazing feeling to score my first goals with England.

“Let’s keep working and improving team.”

Gnonto replied, simply saying: “Too easy.”

The Italian faced England on Thursday as part of the senior side as they took the first steps to retain their European title.

After missing out on the World Cup, it was another disappointing result for the Italians.

Gnonto was introduced from the bench, which was a surprise given his brilliant form for Leeds this season.

Joseph and Gnonto have both been promoted to Leeds United’s senior squad permanently in training.

The young Englishman hasn’t had the same opportunities yet as the Italian, but they will come soon enough.

With Patrick Bamford and Georginio Rutter both struggling for goals, Javi Gracia could do worse than hand Joseph an opportunity.

However, their Premier League survival is likely to hinge heavily on the form of Rodrigo Moreno.

