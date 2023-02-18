Wilfried Gnonto reacts at full-time in Leeds v Everton and picks up yellow card











Leeds United suffered a massive loss today at Everton and it seems that their frustrations boiled over after the full-time whistle.

A goal from Seamus Coleman of all people was enough for Everton to pick up the three points. In the end, Leeds were simply not good enough on the day and deserved to lose. The loss sees them into the bottom three, and with Southampton winning at Chelsea, things are tightening up.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Of course, one of Leeds’ shining lights in recent weeks has been Wilfried Gnonto. However, it seems even he was frustrated today as Leeds journalist Graham Smyth pointed out on Twitter.

Smyth noted that Gnonto had tried to get to Coleman at full-time and saw yellow, with Luke Ayling also involved in a potential scuffle.

Gnonto booked after the final whistle, seemed to be trying to get to Coleman. Ayling had words with the Everton skipper too. — Graham Smyth (@GrahamSmyth) February 18, 2023

It very much seems like this is a Leeds side running on fumes and short on ideas. Passion is one thing but today was clearly a day of frustration more than anything.

Everton did a job on them. And there is nothing worse than being beaten 1-0 by a well-drilled team.

Leeds, put simply. have to get back to the drawing board and quickly. Otherwise, relegation is on the cards.

TBR’s View: Leeds players need to show more

The managerial uncertainty is not ideal at the moment as we know. But after two decent enough showings v Manchester United, Leeds simply didn’t deliver today.

That is down to the players. They should have been more than up for this game and in the end, delivered a performance that was limp to say the least.

Things just have to improve. Whether that’s by a change in manager or change in system. If Leeds don’t improve quickly, then they’ll be out of sight before they know it. The lack of quality is worrying, and Leeds are in big trouble as it stands.